FTRI: A Global Natural Resource Income ETF Yielding 7.88%

Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary

  • The First Trust Global Natural Resources ETF invests in 50 global natural resource companies to deliver strong income for investors.
  • The fund pays quarterly dividends, has an attractive TTM yield of 7.88%, and has an expense ratio of 0.70%.
  • The fund's top holdings include miners Vale, Rio Tinto, and BHP as well as oil sands producer Suncor.
  • The fund has three primary catalysts: the China re-opening, acceleration of the clean-energy transition, and a falling U.S. dollar.

AERIAL: Lignite surface mine with giant bucket-wheel excavator

Schroptschop

The First Trust Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) invests in 50 companies that are the "highest dividend-yielding companies involved in the upstream segment of the natural resources sector." These segments are classified into five categories: Energy, Materials, Agriculture, Water and Timber. Over the

FTRI ETF Top-10 Holdings

First Trust

FTRI ETF Exposure By Country

First Trust

US Dollar Index

MarketWatch

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Comments (7)

