TD Chief Economist: Not In Recession Yet, But Growth Likely To Slow

Jan. 17, 2023 1:48 PM ET
TD Wealth
Summary

  • Strong jobs numbers continue to keep recession pressures at bay.
  • Why a recession may have a greater impact in Canada than the U.S.
  • Global growth likely to slow in 2023, but we're not in recession just yet.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

Concerns about a potential global recession continue to weigh on financial markets. Kim Parlee speaks with Beata Caranci, Chief Economist at TD Bank, about the potential for slowing growth in the year ahead and the implications for Canada.

