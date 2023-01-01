USFR: Adjusting Our Outlook

Summary

  • Floating rate securities have rewarded investors; not only with higher income but by also protecting them from losses on their invested capital.
  • Interest rates are looking like they are nearing a top, at least in the short-term.
  • It might be time for investors to redeploy some of their USFR holdings back out the curve and look at longer duration funds.

In late May 2022 we highlighted why we thought investors should pay more attention to their cash holdings and how to deploy their cash in a dramatically changing rate environment. For nearly a decade many had

US Treasury Yields 2-yr and 10-yr Graph

Markets and the Fed are taking a breather. We should know in a month or two exactly how much more work is required on the Fed's side which will then tell us whether rates head lower, trend sideways for a while longer, or head higher. (Bloomberg)

Fed Dot Plot

It seems that the market and the Fed both agree that rates are going lower. The only question is the timing of such a move and how quickly and how sharply the Fed will adjust. (Bloomberg)

US 10-year Historical Yield Graph

The bull market in US Treasuries is over, but even if we continue to trade sideways, current yields appear to be attractive - at least on a historical basis. (Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System)

Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We might purchase additional units in USFR or fixed income securities for personal or client portfolios.

