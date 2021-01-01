DraftKings Could Buck Growth Estimates. Here's How

Trade Theory
Summary

  • DraftKings' historical growth rates could slow, and so the argument becomes how much growth deceleration can investors tolerate, and is it trading at a discount?
  • There’s a disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street when valuing DraftKings, as sports betting is difficult to understand, and value.
  • 1.6 million DraftKings users amounts to roughly 1.5% penetration into the “interested” population segment, or 1.6 million active accounts represents 1.5% penetration into the addressable 21+ Americans who game.
  • If we applied our 2.1x sales multiple on $3.79 billion DKNG is valued at $8 billion or $19.90 price target, which brings us to the mid-point consensus price target at $20.
  • Our baseline scenario of $15 is still the most likely scenario assuming DKNG reports around $2.9 billion -$3.2 billion for FY'23 with a solid sequence of revenue beats causing the price to go parabolic and the stock reaching $20 or more.

Trade Theory
Wants to remain Hidden in the Shadows while discussing stocks. One would say this person is a ninja investor that primarily trades blue chip stocks that are well followed and understood.

