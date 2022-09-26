GDXU: If Gold's Bullish Trend Continues, This Turbocharged ETN Could Continue To Soar (But Be Careful)

Summary

  • Gold has posted an impressive gain over the past few months.
  • Gold mining shares have done even better for investors.
  • GDXU is a leveraged product that has outperformed gold, GDX and GDXJ.
  • But read why decay is the reason this is a short-term trading product.
In a September 26, 2022, article on Seeking Alpha, I highlighted the MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X leveraged ETN product (NYSEARCA:GDXU). Nearby COMEX gold futures were at the $1,658.50 level that day, and the GDXU was sitting at $2.60 per share.

Decline from the 2022 high and recent recovery rally above $1,900

Chart of COMEX Gold Futures (Barchart)

Top Holdings

Top Holdings of the GDX Gold Mining Share ETF Product (Barchart)

Rally since the September 2022 low

Price Chart of the GDX ETF Product (Barchart)

Fund Summary

Fund Summary for the GDXU ETN Product (Barchart)

Top holdings of GDXU

Top Holdings of the GDXU ETN Product (VettaFi.com)

Outperformance of gold, GDX, and GDXJ since September 2022

Chart of the GDXU ETN Product (Barchart)

Decay makes GDXU a short-term tool and a long-term disaster

Long-Term Chart of the GDXU ETN Product (Barchart)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

The author is long gold.

Comments (1)

