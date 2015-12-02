ONEY Is A Solid ETF For Large-Cap Quality And Value Exposure

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • ONEY favors mostly large-cap U.S. equities with robust quality and higher dividend yields.
  • ONEY has outperformed the S&P 500 since my previous article.
  • The portfolio has strong value and quality characteristics, which are discussed in greater depth in the article.
  • Dividend durability and growth are adequate.
  • Despite having a few soft years, it staged a strong recovery in 2021, with momentum lasting into 2022, and, I suppose, with the potential to continue outperforming in 2023.

Wall Street

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) favors mostly large-cap U.S. equities with robust quality and higher dividend yields.

ONEY has a fairly competitive expense ratio of 20 bps, with assets under management amassed

ONEY performance since coverage

Seeking Alpha

ONEY Dividend Grade

Seeking Alpha

ONEY key holdings analysis

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.79K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.