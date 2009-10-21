First Republic: Target Common <$120, Preferred @ 6% Yield, Watching NIM

Jan. 17, 2023 4:03 PM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)
Richard J. Parsons
Summary

  • First Republic is a best-in-class niche lender to the High Net Worth segment.
  • Buy case: Industry leading credit management, customer loyalty, and revenue growth.  The icing on the cake is that founder, Jim Herbert, remains active in the bank.
  • The interest rate jump has eroded net interest margin which explains why the bank is selling at a 24% discount to recent history.
  • I have owned First Republic for nearly a decade. I added shares last month at <$120 which I view as my target buy price in light of margin pressure.
  • The upside of the interest rate jump is that First Republic preferred shares are today as much as 25% cheaper than a year ago.  My target Buy price: 6% yield.
San Francisco Skyline

georgeclerk

Background

I have owned First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) for nearly a decade in my long-term buy-and-hold bank portfolio which is diversified by geography, business model, and asset size. First Republic is a niche holding, providing exposure to the High Net Worth Segment.

Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRC, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

