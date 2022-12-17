New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 17, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sisi Zhao - Director of Investor Relations

Stephen Yang - Executive President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Felix Liu - UBS

Lucy Yu - Bank of America

Candis Chan - Daiwa

Operator

Good evening and thank you for standing by for New Oriental's Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ms. Sisi Zhao.

Sisi Zhao

Thank you. Hello, everyone and welcome to New Oriental's second fiscal quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Our financial results for the period were released earlier today and are available on the company's website as well as on Newsware Services. Today, Stephen Yang, Executive President and Chief Financial Officer and I will share New Oriental's latest earnings results and business updates in detail with you. After that, Stephen and I will be available to answer your questions.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the view expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in our public filings with the SEC. New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast of this conference call will be available on New Oriental's Investor Relations website at investor.neworiental.org.

I'll now first turn the call over to Mr. Yang Stephen. Please go ahead.

Stephen Yang

Thank you, Sisi. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us on the call. This second quarter is a successful phase of minification as we have turned over a new lease in our business and embarks on an innovative journey for which business opportunities since the beginning of fiscal year 2023.

Before going into details of our financial performance for this quarter, I would like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to those who have been believing and supporting New Oriental along the way. I'm delighted to share with you that after a year of restructuring process, New Oriental has successfully generated fruitful yields from our new business ventures, combined with our existing business and innovative business opportunities. Despite the seasonality of some major businesses which has historically resulted in a slower period for every second quarter. It's immensely encouraging to see that we have achieved a meaningful profitability and better-than-expected margins in the second quarter.

We have achieved a non-GAAP operating margin of 2.6% for this quarter as compared to negative 112.0 in the same period of prior fiscal year. which was characterized by the several significant one-off expenses incurred from class cancellations, school closures and employee layoffs. Our key remaining business have continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience. In particular, overseas test price business and overseas study consulting business have recorded remarkable year-over-year revenue increase as global COVID restriction eases and overseas study market is recovering. Our solid profitability, strong performing remaining business lines and emerging new business initiatives in this quarter have again strengthened our confidence in preferring innovative endeavors and profitable growth through the rest of the year.

Now, I would like to spend some time to talk about the quarter's performance across our remaining business lines and new initiatives to you in detail. Our key remaining business have achieved promising trends while our new initiatives have shown a positive momentum. Breaking down, the overseas test prep business recorded a revenue increase of 17% in dollar terms or 30% in RMB terms year-over-year for the second quarter. The overseas study consulting business recorded a revenue increase of about 14% in dollar terms or 27% in RMB terms year-over-year for the second quarter. The adult University students business recorded a revenue decrease of 9% in dollar terms or 2% increase in RMB terms year-over-year for the second quarter.

As for our new business initiatives, as mentioned in the past quarter, we have launched several new initiatives which mostly revolve around facilities and students all around development. I'm glad to share with you that these new initiatives have further exceed our expectations by sustaining a positive momentum and generating meaningful profits to the company.

Firstly, the non-academic tutoring business which we have rolled out in over 60 cities, focused on cultivating students innovative ability and comprehensive quality. We're happy to see increased market penetration in those markets we have tapped into, especially higher tier cities with a total of 477,000 enrollments recorded in this quarter. The top 10 cities in China have contributed about 60% of the revenue of this business. Secondly, the intelligence learning system and device business is a service designed to provide a tailored digital learning experience for students. It utilizes our past teaching experience, data and technology to provide a personalized targeted learning and exercise content.

Our continuous investment in technology has built a competitive edge which drives our navigation amidst the change challenges from the last year. Together with the -- our teachers monitoring and accessing the learning curve for students at the back-end system, this new innovative education service not only greatly improves students' learning efficiency but also cultivate students proactive learning habits. We have tested adoption in over 60 cities with 108,000 active paid users in this quarter and are delighted to see improved customer retention and scalability of this new business. The revenue contribution from top 10 cities in China is around 60%.

Last but not least, our smart education business which compromise smart teaching smart hardware, science technology innovation, education and other service serves local government, education authorities schools and kindergartens. Our educational material and utilize the SMART study solution, a self-learning system which leverages advanced technology enables students to have complete control over the pace and the flexibility of learning and age where remote learning becomes increasingly mainstream. We also offer exam pride courses designed for students with junior college diplomas to obtain bachelor’s degrees.

The above mentioned business has been gaining wide traction and contribute to the overall growth of the company and have attained instrumental profits since the last quarter. Coming to our OMO system. We continuously invest in developing and revamping our OMO teaching platform and have leveraged our educational infrastructure and technology strength over the remaining business and new initiatives to provide more advanced and diversified education service to our customers for all ages. Our OMO system has been a poor support to our business, especially when some of the strict social control measures were implemented in the past months, we have invested a total of $21 million in the quarter on our OMO teaching platform which provides us the flexibility to continue to offering high-quality service to students during the pedantic.

Now, I would like to give you an update on Koolearn's latest performance. In the first half of this fiscal year, Koolearn has achieved instrumental breakthroughs in both business operations and financial performance. This significant progress was made as a result of Koolearn's strategic transformation from focusing on online education to live streaming e-commerce. In 2021, cooler expanded its live streaming e-commerce business and established Dongfang which has since become a well-known platform for promoting healthy top quality and cost-effective products to the public. The platform has formed a part of the tight supply and chain management and after sales service system. -- which is strictly abided by a set of relevant laws and regulations.

Leveraging our deep understanding of customer needs, Dongfang continues to expand its product selection and SKUs through proactive cooperation with third parties, coupled with the development of our unfunded private label products. The platforms business development has gratefully benefited from the maturity of China's social infrastructure and contributions and support from the community.

To summarize the Koolearn growth and profitability with our financial performance for the first 6 months of this fiscal year, Koolearn recorded revenue of approximately RMB2,081 million. which represents a 59.2% increase from revenues from continuing operations of $301.4 million in the same period of last -- prior fiscal year. Koolearn recorded RMB585.3 million of net profit of 638.5% increase from the -- from net loss from the continuing operation of $108.7 million in the same period of prior fiscal year. In the first 6 months of fiscal year, the gross profit of Koolearn reached around RMB982.5 million, accounting for 47.2% in terms of the GP margin. As we continuously map the platform's strategic transformation, the fast-growing foundation is also committed to give back to customers and the community.

Since its launch, Dong Foundation has stood the firm to not charge commissions from customers or any fees. It has always taken close reference to industry standards, focusing on expecting the mutual beneficial long-term collaboration with the various parties so as to maximize benefits to customers. Dupont also ensures attained cost-effective performance as one of its development principle -- on one hand, on foundation focused on enhancing product capability will continue to establish its casual content. On the other hand, Dongfang has also organized to diversify diverse outdoor live streaming activities to promote the special agricultural products and contribute to the cultural tourism. Through unyielding exploration to create value in related industries which has also attracted and retained a larger pool of talent co-operators as well as followers and members.

Dongfang has successfully received in return millions of revenues and a loyal customer base during the reporting period. With regard to the company's latest financial position, I'm confident to share with you that the company is in a healthy financial status with cash and cash equivalent term deposits and short-term investments totaling approximately $4.2 billion. On July 26, on July 26, 2022, the company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase of up to $400 million of the company ADS were common shares during the period from July 28, 2022, through May 31, 2023. As of January 16, 2023, the company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.1 million ADS for approximately $79 million from the open market and the share repurchase program.

Now, I will turn the call over to SC to share with you about the key financials. Sisi, please go ahead.

Sisi Zhao

Okay. Now I'd like to walk you through the other key financial details for this quarter.

Operating cost and expenses for the quarter were US$640.7 million, representing a 55.1% decrease year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses for the quarter which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were $621.9 million, representing a 55.4% decrease year-over-year. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction of facilities and number of staff as a result of the downsizing in the fiscal year 2022. Cost of revenue decreased by 31.6% year-over-year to $336.2 million. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 15% year-over-year to $95.5 million.

G&A expenses for the quarter decreased by 74.6% year-over-year to $209 million. Non-GAAP G&A expenses which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were $190.9 million, representing a 75.7% decrease year-over-year. Total share-based compensation expenses which were allocated to related operating cost and expenses, decreased by 39.5% on to $18.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. Operating loss was US$2.5 million, compared to a loss of $768.1 million in the same period of prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the quarter was $16.3 million compared to a loss of $737.1 million in the same period of prior fiscal year.

Net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was $0.7 million, represent compared to the loss of $936.5 million in the same period of last year -- last fiscal year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were dollars, respectively. Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter were $17.8 million compared to the loss of $901.6 million in the same period of last year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to New Oriental were $0.11 and $0.10, respectively. Net cash flow generated from operation for the second fiscal quarter of 2023 was approximately $173.7 million and capital expenditure for the quarter were US$11.4 million.

Turning to the balance sheet. As of November 30, 2022, New Oriental had cash and cash equivalents of $129.9 million. In addition, the company has 1,033.2 million in term deposits and $2,145.7 million in short-term investments. New Oriental's deferred revenue balance which is cash collected from registered students for courses and recognized proportionally as revenue as the instructions were delivered. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1,139.1 million, an increase of 6.9% as compared to $1,065.8 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Now, I'll hand over to Stephen again to go through our outlook and guidance with you.

Stephen Yang

Thank you, Sisi. Looking ahead into the rest of fiscal year 2023, with the restructuring process largely completed and our new business in their early stage, we expect our school network and geographic coverage to stabilize. The company remains tireless in seeking new opportunities with greater flexibility and strong cash flows. We're confident in the sustainable profitability of all our remaining key businesses as well as the growth and prospects of our new initiatives. For our new business, as we observed in the first half of this fiscal year, the encouraging performance that this business have achieved proof that we are heading towards the right direction. And we firmly believe that the business will be able to maintain an upward growth trajectory and generate meaningful profit to the company in fiscal year 2023.

As for evolving panamax [ph] development in China since late November in 2022, many cities are experiencing certain level of disruption on business operations, although we are expecting a negative impact our financials in the coming 1 or 2 quarters, we remain confident and optimistic that overall impact will be temporary and manageable. Hence we expect total net revenue in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 to be in the range of $702.8 million to $719.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase in the range of 14% to 17%. The projected increase of revenue in our functional currency, RMB, is expected to be in the range of 24% to 27%. As the profitability we recorded in this fiscal quarter has reaffirmed our success and dedication in turning a new page and generating profit for the rest of the year. Bottom line-wise, we're confident in achieving greater operating profit in the full year of fiscal year 2023.

I -- to conclude, we are now taking multiple operational actions to promote our key remaining businesses, while we cautiously invest in new initiatives which will remain new growth engines that accelerate our recovery and pursue profitable growth. At the same time, we will continue to seek guidance from and corporate with government authorities in various province in China in alignment with the efforts to comply with the relevant policies and regulations as well as to further adjust our business operations as required. I must say that these expectations and forecasts reflect our consideration of the latest regulatory measures as well as our current and preliminary view which is subject to change. This is the end of our fiscal year 2023 Q2 summary.

At this point, I would like to open the floor for questions. Operator, please open the call for these.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The question-and-answer session of this conference call will start in a moment. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Felix Liu from UBS.

Felix Liu

Congratulations on the strong top line as well as the guidance. My question is on the COVID impact. I know the COVID has come pretty viciously in December but now we are past the peak. So I'm just wondering how has COVID impacted our February quarter? If there is any quantifiable metrics that will be very helpful. And my second question is on growth expectation of our various big businesses from here. If you were to rank the fastest to more stable business. How would you rank your various business segments.

Stephen Yang

Thank you, Felix. Yes, as for the evolving pedantic development in China since the last December. Yes, I know the peak past already. And yes, in many cities, I think some of our business are effectively impacted. But as our current estimation, I think the negative impact is small. And so we remain confident and I'm optimistic that overall impact from the pandemic will be temporary and manageable. And yes, you look at our guidance for Q3, it's very strong. And the different business lines be in the revenue outlook for Q3, right? Can you repeat the second question?

Felix Liu

Yes. So maybe for Q3 and for the whole year which are the business lines that you think will grow the fastest? And which are the ones that are more stable?

Stephen Yang

I think the -- we have two kinds of business. The numbers, the traditional business, the Romanian business the overseas-related business, including the overseas test prep and consulting business which contributes the 24%, 25% of the total revenue. What I'm saying is for the whole year, 24% or 20% to 25% of the total revenue. I think the -- we got suffered the executive impact from the last year. But this year, I think we're seeing the revenue growth is booming since two quarters ago. And the new business within the schools, we started the new business last year -- the year before last year, right, November 2020. yes, in the last fiscal year. And the growth is -- we just started the business one year ago and the growth is extremely high. So this is the rent number one, the revenue growth within all business lines. And also, we don't have the Dongfang -- yes, I don't want to be reported the management of the Dongfang reported where the first half year reports today and you saw the growth in so the numbers. And so very exciting for the exciting performance for Dongfang [ph]. And so yes, the new business within the EDs, schools and two top performers within the business lines.

Felix Liu

Got it. And congratulations on the results, again.

Operator

Thank you. We'll now move on to our next question. Please stand by. Our next question comes from the line of Kane Wang [ph] from CICC.

Unidentified Analyst

So congrats on the private sales for this quarter. And my question is since coming restrictions have been lifted in China, do we expect a higher growth rate of our new business line in the next quarter and also in the next fiscal year? And is there any new opportunity for our new initiated business?

Stephen Yang

Yes. For the new business, yes, as we saw in this quarter and last quarter the encouraging performance proof that we are having towards the right direction. And we firmly believe the new business will be able to maintain upward growth in the Q3 and Q4 and the next fiscal year, what I mean is the fiscal year 2024. And we started the new business in the last year. But I think we ramped up the new business very quickly. And the good news for us is the margin for the new business in this quarter is already over 10%. So think about that. We started business the last year and is just spend like the three -- two to three quarters to get the breakeven point and then we make it profitable. So it sounds very good. And I think we are on the good track. And I think the management of New Oriental will pay more efforts will create more opportunity -- business opportunities to develop the new business as we did in topotecan and the new business in this year. And so we will do to do more creative in the future.

Sisi Zhao

Yes. Actually, the new pandemic situation with the gradual opening up after these recent developments of the new situation, I think probably we can see more opportunities in some certain kind of new initiatives such as the study tour and research camping business that we mentioned one to two quarters ago that as one of the new initiative. But as the pandemic situation happened into two quarters, we do not have a very good chance to roll out that business domestically. But with the new situation, we have confidence that there's more opportunity for this business to perform better.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's very helpful.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Lucy Yu from Bank of America [ph].

Lucy Yu

Congratulations on a profitable quarter. Could you please give us some color on the revenue breakdown this quarter and as well as the margin profile for different business lines. I know Steve, you already mentioned the new business is 10% OP margin. How about the rest?

Sisi Zhao

Yes. For the reported quarter, the overseas related business, including the overseas test prep and consulting contributed roughly about 21% of total revenue. And the domestic as the adult university students business contributed roughly about 6%. And the school business, including our remaining like high school business and also the new initiatives for younger students together contributing roughly over 40% of total revenue. And the rest are Koolearn and some other businesses; so that's the rough contribution.

Stephen Yang

Lucy, I just want to share with you the margins by different business lines. the overseas-related business, overseas test flat combined with the consulting business. The margin for the whole year, fiscal year 2023 will be around 10% to 15% margin. What I'm saying the margin is before the corporate overhead. And the and the University study business, I think the margin profile, I think the business will be breakeven in this year. And the school business, including the remaining business and the new initiatives, as is said, contributed 45% of total revenue. The merger should be somewhere around 20% to 25% or even a little bit higher. And so the other -- this is the big others, including the cooler and often others. I think if you follow the numbers, the cooler first half of the year report, I think you will see more the color on the margin profile of the cooler and the others.

Lucy Yu

One follow-up. Could you also talk about the Y-o-Y growth for different business lines in this quarter?

Stephen Yang

Year-over-year, I think it could be revenue contribution.

Sisi Zhao

Yes. We talked about it in the prepared remarks. So for this quarter, like U.S. dollar term, overseas tax prep business increased by roughly 17%. Actually, for RMB term, you should add another 10%, 15% more. The university students business is stable and U.S. dollar term is negative 8% but RMB term is positive. And the yes, the school business actually increased because of the new initiatives and also Koolearn and other business increased a lot.

Lucy Yu

Thank you so much.

Operator

We'll now take our next question -- our next question comes from the line of Candis Chan from Daiwa.

Candis Chan

Congratulations on the very strong set of results and also the strong guidance for next quarter. So my first question is related to the third quarter revenue guidance and also the profitability that we are aiming for. So firstly, can you give us a rough breakdown of revenue for the third quarter. And also in terms of the operating margin, how should we look at it for the third quarter given the strong revenue.

Stephen Yang

Okay. In the Q3 forecast, I think number one, the overseas-related business, test prep and consulting business will contribute 24%, 25% of total revenue in Q3. And the second, the adults and the university students business contributed 2% of total revenue because of the covet. And the school business, including the traditional business, the remaining business and with the new initiatives will contribute 43%, 44% of total revenue. And the other 30% comes from the cooler Dongfang and the other business like the book or the other the 2B business. And the margin profile, I think the margins -- we -- I think let us start the margin analysis from this quarter.

In Q2, you saw our GP margin and OP margin increased a lot compared to last year. And I think it's mainly driven by the following reasons; the number one is, in the last year, Q2 in for the last whole year, the first 3 quarters, we had the considerable one-off cost related to the class cancellation, the learning center closures and the staff layoffs. In this quarter and even in this whole year, we have no one-off costs. Number two, I think the downside and learning center numbers led to the lower fixed cost. So it drives the margin up per learning center. Number three is the new businesses, the margin is over 10% this year. I think it's good news for us. And also the recovery of the remaining business, for example, like the overseas related business generated higher margins than that of last year. And the last reason the number for the done, the cooler, the livestream e-commerce business enjoys higher margin. So it makes the margin drives margin up for the whole group.

And going forward, I think all business lines, we will contribute even higher profit and drive the whole margin up year-over-year. So we are quite optimistic of the margin profile of the whole year fiscal year 2023.

Candis Chan

Great. So my second question is related to the regulations recently in late December that we saw that the new document are about the non-academic tutoring activities. So do we see any impact on our business overall, like in terms of pricing and also the expansion?

Stephen Yang

Yes. Actually, since the government has issued the policy last year, I think we have been actively exploring the new business direction and follow all the central and local government authorities, the rules. And so yes, you mentioned the new rules in last October in October last year. I think there will be no material impact actively impact our business.

Operator

We'll move on to our next question. We have a follow-up question from the line of Felix Liu from UBS.

Felix Liu

Steve, my follow-up question is on your learning center network. I noticed you opened two centers in this quarter. So I think that's a good step forward, although a small step. Could you share some color on your expansion outlook from here, maybe this year and next year?

Stephen Yang

Okay. I think in the rest of this fiscal year, I think we have no big plan to set up new learning centers. I think the learning center number will be stabilized because we invest a lot on OMO system in last -- in past so many years and we moved a lot of costs from the offline to online. So it's safety classroom the areas. And also -- and we changed some of the traditional business classroom areas to the new businesses. So this is the internal change. And the next year, we do hope we open more learning centers. And -- but so far, I think it's too early to say how many learning centers we set up for the new year because we have not finished the new year budget. I think I want to share with you the new learning center expansion plan next quarter next quarter earnings call.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Steve and my question is about the ratio on teachers to students. Could you share some color on the T2 student ratio on each learning service segment? And do you have more plan to recruit more teachers in the next 2 years?

Stephen Yang

I can share with you the teachers number. By the end of this quarter, we have the 26,000 teachers in total. And because we started a new business just since the last year. So I think it’s too early to like calculate the teachers to student ratio. I think maybe next quarter, in the new year, we’ll disclose the ratio. And yes, we -- I think we are hiring new teachers because we started with new businesses. And for some non-academic courses, or the other new business, we do need to hire more teachers. And -- but the key is we want to hire more 2 more teachers. So we care more about the utilization and the efficiency of the whole company. So I think we believe we will keep the higher utilization and the higher the operation efficiency for the whole company in the future.

Operator

We'll now move on to our next question. Our next question comes from the line of D.S. Kim [ph] from JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Happy New Year and congrats on your strong results. I actually just have one quick follow-up question on all your comments regarding margins. Can I ask how much of corporate over had post what we expect at this stage, i.e., I remember corporate overhead used to be like high single digit is of revenue redouble reduction policy like a few years back. But given much smaller or reasonably smaller revenue base now, I'm wondering how much of overhead we should model and expect for this year either as a percentage of revenue or other term would be appreciated.

Stephen Yang

Yes. But I think since the last year, we would cut off some fixed cost and expenses in the headquarters. So I think the headquarters expenses as a percentage of the total revenue will be stabilized and roughly 6% to 7% of total revenue; this is the total expense from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

That's a very impressive and great margin guidance. If I may follow up, again, on all your comments on the expansion plan, I don't want to ask too much about the number of learning centers. But may I check for non-subject tutoring classes, like where do we see incremental demand opportunity, say, top-tier cities, top 10 cities versus the rest of the nation. Like where do you see stronger demand? And where do you think we will open more store more centers in terms of the geographical exposure? And that's all for me.

Stephen Yang

I think the new business development in the top-tier cities is a little bit better than the loss. And this is -- we have seen in the past quarters. And -- but I do believe the -- even in some low-tier cities, I think they will catch up because they started the business a little bit slower than the top cities. And so in almost everywhere, we are seeing the business opportunities for the admin courses, almost everywhere. And yes, that's all.

Unidentified Analyst

Capacity?

Stephen Yang

Yes. As I said, now we don't have the classic expansion plan. And we just want to keep the same learning center numbers at the next quarter or even for the -- until the end of this fiscal year. And next year, maybe we'll spend -- we will extend some new learning centers. But so far, we don't -- we haven't finished the next year budget. I will share with you the numbers next quarter next quarter, okay?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

We'll now move on to our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Wang [ph] from CICC.

Unidentified Analyst

Steven, I have a follow-up question. I noticed that there's a significant increase in non-academic enrollments in Q2. Would you like to specify the driver behind? And do we have any target for the enrollments during the whole year?

Stephen Yang

I think the market is always there. And we do have the famous brands and we do have the teachers. And yes, we started the business just a year ago that you saw the numbers. And the exciting news for us is that the profitable of the new business is exciting. It's much better than expected. And for the new business, I do believe in the rest of this fiscal year, the new business, the revenue growth will be accelerated again. And even for the next new year, fiscal year 2024, I would believe the business of the new -- the revenue growth of the new business will be high yes. So we're optimistic about the non-academic tutoring business.

Sisi Zhao

Yes. And by the way, the non-academic tutoring business, according to our experience in the last several quarters, we think that its seasonality is not that apparent as some other test prep business. So every quarter, probably the enrollments will be relatively stable if you do the Q-on-Q comparison. And also as new business development in all the local cities, probably you can see strong momentum. As we have seen that Q2's growth or the enrollment trends are also similar or even better than Q1.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Yes, I see. That's very clear.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Just one more follow-up question. Do we have any color on the retention rate for each segment?

Stephen Yang

At retention rates is related to the traditional -- the K-12 business. But we closed on the Kite this is the last year. And -- but for new businesses like meal courses, we just follow up -- we just treated the retention rate. The good news for us is we are seeing the retention rate is getting higher and higher. And for example, for -- as for the academic courses, the retention rate now is between 65% to 70%. We just started the new business as the retention rate now is better than we expected. And we believe the retention rate will get higher going forward. And overseas test prep and the university students business.

Unidentified Analyst

One-off -- yes, that's one.

Stephen Yang

Roughly, it's one-off.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. It's very clear.

Operator

Thank you. We are now approaching the end of the conference call. I will now turn the call over to New Oriental's Executive President and CFO, Stephen Yang, for his closing remarks.

Stephen Yang

Again, thank you for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact me or any of our Investor Relations representatives.