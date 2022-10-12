Labor Shortage? Amazon Will Automate That

Jan. 17, 2023 4:39 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • The shortage of labor is a long-term issue that businesses worldwide, particularly those in the United States, must confront.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.'s competitive advantage in automation is driven by its large scale, expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence, access to data, and a culture of innovation.
  • Before jumping in, investors should be mindful of various risks with Amazon.

Amazon Go Automated Shopping at Headquarters Building, Seattle Washington USA

carterdayne/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), once a shining star during the pandemic era, has seen a 38% drop in its stock value over the past year. Investors are worried about the pressure on margins caused by over-investment in

Labor participation

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Fertility rate

Pew, CDC

Immigration

U.S. Census Bureau

Amazon Warehouse Robotics

Amazon

Amazon warehouse

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.46K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to "The Compounders" on Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else. It's free.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.