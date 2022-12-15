Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Should Liquidate And Move On

Jan. 17, 2023 4:45 PM ETGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)1 Comment
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.81K Followers

Summary

  • GBTC has continued with its effort to convert to a spot ETF just as its discount to NAV remains persistent.
  • The discount of around 40% could be closed by partial liquidation and buying back shares, but this is unlikely to be pursued by Grayscale.
  • Institutional adoption of crypto has likely peaked and declining interest from this cohort could reduce any near-term upside for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin on the background of a graph on a laptop in neon light. RUSSIA, Rostov-on-Don – January 25, 2022

Ekaterina Krasnikova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) investors broadly fall into two categories. The arbitrageurs and the Bitcoin bulls. The former are pulled into a trust trading at around a 40% discount to its net asset value which holds 0.00091227 in

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.81K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.