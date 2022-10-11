National Retail Properties: Nearly Fairly Valued At Current Pricing

Jan. 17, 2023 5:04 PM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • National Retail Properties owns a large portfolio of single-tenant, net-leased retail properties with a roster of over 380 national and regional tenants.
  • Their portfolio is currently over 99% occupied, and it has remained at or above 96.4% every year since 2003.
  • The stable portfolio has generated steady cash flows and has enabled 33 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.
  • Over the past year, shares have remained essentially little changed and are currently trading at the upper end of their 52-week range.
  • While shares make for a solid long-term holding for existing shareholders, new investors may benefit from waiting on a better buy-in.
Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) invests in single-tenant, net-leased retail properties throughout the U.S., and currently has an interest in over 3,300 properties. This portfolio is geographically diversified in 48 states and includes more than 380 national and regional retail tenants.

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.28K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.