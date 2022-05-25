Foot Locker: Just Like Nike, Steer Clear

Summary

  • Foot Locker, Inc. is an American sportswear, footwear, and apparel retailer. The company has had a tough few years with stagnating growth.
  • Nike has decided to reduce the number of sneakers sold with the company, which has caused a strategic shift in the business.
  • Foot Locker has made some shrewd hires and strategic partnerships which should be accretive going forward, with online being a real opportunity.
  • Foot Locker's valuation means investors are taking a significant risk in the NTM, with market conditions expected to deteriorate growth.
  • We thus rate Foot Locker, Inc. stock a sell due to the limited upside in 2023.

Footwear styles in the shoe rack.

ANNVIPS

Company description:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) is an American sportswear and footwear retailer, selling athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team-licensed merchandise.

The company operates under several brands, including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep.

a

United States Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Trading Economics)

A

Personal Consumption Expenditures (FRED)

a

FL - Financial analysis (Tikr Terminal)

a

Store count (Q3 investor pack)

a

Analyst forecast (Tikr Terminal)

a

Peer group valuation (Tikr Terminal)

a

Peer group analysis (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

