Signature Bank: Showing Strength And Value Despite Bumpy Quarter

Jan. 17, 2023 5:54 PM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)1 Comment
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
4.66K Followers

Summary

  • Stock trading at less than 6x full year earnings of $20.76/share.
  • Hiked dividend to $.70/share, putting to bed any capital concerns from reducing crypto deposits.
  • Loan portfolio in great shape and efficiency ratio still among the best in the industry.
  • Expect flattish earnings growth this year despite challenging macro deposit environment.
Piggy Bank on top of wooden block. Budget Plan 2023.

Chee Siong Teh

Signature Bank's Fourth Quarter

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned about $4.65/share up from $4.34/share in last year's fourth quarter. While these earnings were slightly below street expectations, they were significantly better than feared given the company's stated intent to reduce its crypto banking deposit

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
4.66K Followers
Cash flow focused investor comfortable across the capital structure. Prefer to find undervalued steady cash flow generators on the long side and declining cash flow situations with unsustainable balance sheets on the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.