Bitcoin: Boredom Is Bullish In 2023

Jan. 17, 2023 6:26 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)
Nikolai Galozi profile picture
Nikolai Galozi
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin is down ~75 % from peak to trough. Sentiment suggests Crypto is dead once again, and the Winter has begun.
  • The Crypto Industry has never experienced significant monetary tightening.
  • Altcoins should continue to underperform Bitcoin.
  • The liquidity cycle will turn up eventually. Dollar-Cost-Averaging into the safest Crypto Asset should be the way to go in 2023.
Statue Honors Bitcoin Inventor "Satoshi Nakamoto" In Budapest Park

Janos Kummer

Bitcoin fulfills its purpose

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a hedge against monetary debasement – not consumer price inflation.

Bitcoin started the last bull run in March 2020, when the Federal Reserve announced unlimited Quantitative Easing and Fed Funds were lowered to zero

This article was written by

Nikolai Galozi profile picture
Nikolai Galozi
1.67K Followers
Tax & Audit (B.A.) Consultant from Germany with interests in philosophy and finance. My investment decisions originate from macroeconomics, fundamentals, and complementary technical analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.