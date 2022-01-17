Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nancy Stuebe - Director of Investor Relations

Paul Brody - CFO

Thomas Peterffy - Chairman

Milan Galik - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Repetto - Piper Sandler

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Benjamin Budish - Barclays

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Chris Allen - Citi

Macrae Sykes - GAMCO

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Interactive Brokers Group’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Director of Investor Relations, Nancy Stuebe. Please go ahead.

Nancy Stuebe

Thank you. Good afternoon Happy New Year, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Thomas is on the call and asked me to present his comments on our business. Also joining us today are Milan Galik, our CEO, and Paul Brody, our CFO. After prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A.

As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ possibly materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the disclaimers in our press release. You should also review a description of risk factors contained in our financial reports filed with the SEC.

The good news about 2022 can be seen in our numbers. We now have over 2 million customers around the world. We earned $3 billion in net revenues for the first time. In the fourth

