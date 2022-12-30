CEF Insights Quarterly Review: January 2023 Interview - Tom Roseen

Jan. 17, 2023 8:38 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA
Closed-End Fund Association profile picture
Closed-End Fund Association
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • General market performance.
  • Premium discount behavior trends.
  • General performance of interval funds.
stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.

monsitj

CEF Insights Quarterly Review

January 2023 Interview – Tom Roseen

CEFA:

Welcome to CEF Insights, your source for Closed-End Fund information and education, brought to you by the Closed-End Fund Association and available on our website at www.cefa.com. Today we are joined again

This article was written by

Closed-End Fund Association profile picture
Closed-End Fund Association
1.18K Followers
The Closed-End Fund Association (CEFA) is the national trade association representing the closed-end fund industry. A not-for-profit association, CEFA is committed to educating investors about the many benefits of these unique investment products and to providing a resource for information about its members and their offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.