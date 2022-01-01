Personalis: Looking For A Potential Turnaround In 2023

Jan. 17, 2023 9:10 PM ETPersonalis, Inc. (PSNL)
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Marketplace

Summary

  • Personalis is a small-cap cancer genomics company with a next-gen cancer diagnostics platform whose stock has lost over 80% of its value over the past twelve months.
  • Personalis is reporting substantial losses, however, the company’s strong balance sheet could provide them with enough runway to prove they are a legitimate player in a $30+B market.
  • 2022 was a transition year as the company's Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program started to slow. This had a huge impact on earnings and the share price.
  • The company reported that the VA has offered Personalis another contract, which should revitalize that revenue stream. In addition, the company's oncology business is growing.
  • I believe the company is poised for a turnaround in 2023 with the potential of the share price following suit.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
DNA-Helix

mesut zengin/iStock via Getty Images

After a short break, my search for oversold and undervalued small and mid-cap healthcare tickers moves into 2023 as the selling pressure continues to reveal great trading opportunities. It didn’t take long before I discovered Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), a small-cap

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
7.7K Followers
Diagnosing the market to compound capital in the healthcare sector.

After years of working in the medical field, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time healthcare investor who is in search of the next breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions. In addition, I provide a marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare through Seeking Alpha.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ILMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a long position in PSNL over the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.