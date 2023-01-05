6 Narratives To Keep An Eye On In 2023 While Crypto Recovers

Jan. 17, 2023 10:46 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USD
Bing Ventures profile picture
Bing Ventures
26 Followers

Summary

  • Fundamentally, we believe the premise for institutional re-embracing of crypto assets should be a weakening of the US dollar combined with sustained softening of US bond yields.
  • Technological innovations will become the main narrative in the latter part of 2023 when the industry enters the recovery phase.
  • Sector-wise, we believe 6 areas worth paying attention to, including Layer2, decentralized stablecoins, Ethereum liquid staking derivatives, NFTs, GameFi, and Web3 identity.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

The tightened monetary environment as a result of a strong US dollar has been destructive to the valuation of major crypto assets such as BTC (BTC-USD). Whether cryptocurrency regains liquidity in 2023 will determine the degree of

Layer2 TVLs

Dune

Algorithmic Stablecoin Supply

The Block

ETH liquid staking balances

Dune

Weekly trade volume of NFTs

The Block

Number of GameFi Protocols

Footprint Analytics

website

vitalik.eth

This article was written by

Bing Ventures profile picture
Bing Ventures
26 Followers
Founded by a team of veteran financial professionals, researchers, and technologists, Bing Ventures is a pioneering venture capital firm that backs startups and entrepreneurs driving the next waves of Web3 and blockchain innovations.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.