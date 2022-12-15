Style, Size, And Skewness

Jan. 17, 2023 10:49 PM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.14K Followers

Summary

  • Two of the biggest reversals of 2022 compared to 2021 were the outperformance of smaller caps and the outperformance of value compared to growth.
  • To understand better the interaction between the decline in market concentration and the shift in style index composition, we can examine concentration trends through a style lens using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, which reveals striking results.
  • While it remains to be seen whether managers were able to take advantage of the relatively more hospitable skewness environment during the latter part of last year, one thing is certain—the changing nature of our indices’ style, size and skewness characteristics.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

By Anu Ganti

Two of the biggest reversals of 2022 compared to 2021 were the outperformance of smaller caps and the outperformance of value compared to growth. Both of these factors helped drive the S&P

S&P 500 Growth Concentration Declined Significantly

S&P 500 Growth's Tilt away from Small Size Was Reduced

The Direction and Distribution of S&P 500 Growth Returns Shifted

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.14K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.