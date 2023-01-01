Adobe: How It's Capitalizing On The Creator Economy

Jan. 18, 2023 12:48 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
820 Followers

Summary

  • Adobe, a leading software company known for its creative tools such as Photoshop and Illustrator, has been an exceptionally strong performer in the stock market over the past decade.
  • Their stock was punished as investors fled technology stocks to value stocks with shorter duration cash-flows. Adobe was especially hard hit by investors on fears of a slowdown of revenue.
  • Prior to the slowdown, Adobe has consistently reported strong financial results, thanks to its subscription-based business model and its focus on digital media and creative software.
  • I believe that companies that can sustain high returns on capital over a long period of time are often superior investments to others. Adobe seems to boast this trait.

Female artist dipping paintbrush in colors for painting

South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), a leading software company known for its creative tools such as Photoshop and Illustrator, has been an exceptionally strong performer in the stock market over the past decade.

Chart
Data by YCharts

But

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

PE

Forward PE Comparison (Authors Calculations, Analyst Estimates)

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
820 Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.