Allkem Limited (OROCF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 18, 2023 12:16 AM ETAllkem Limited (OROCF), AKE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.3K Followers

Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Perez de Solay - MD, CEO & Director

Christian Barbier - Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Christian Cortes - Chief of Staff

James Connolly - Chief Project Development Officer

Liam Franklyn - Head of Australian Operations

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Alistair Harvey - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kate McCutcheon - Citigroup

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Kaan Peker - RBC

Lachlan Shaw - UBS

Ben Lyons - Jarden

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

David Deckelbaum - Cowen

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Stuart Howe - Bell Potter Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Allkem Limited December Quarterly 2022 Results Briefing. [Operator Instructions]. Finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Martin Perez de Solay, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, to begin the conference. Martin, over to you.

Martin Perez de Solay

Thank you, Paulie. Welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining us for Allkem Limited December 2022 quarterly results briefing. As usual, I will be providing an update on our business; and Christian Barbier, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, will be providing us with a market update. Also joining us for the Q&A today is James Connolly, our Chief Project Development Officer, leading the development of our significant growth project pipeline. And we also have Liam Franklyn from Mt Cattlin; and Christian Cortes, our Deputy CFO.

Firstly, the lithium market remains robust, and we continue to navigate through global challenges and remain fully committed to deliver an execution of our growth pipeline. At our operations, we continue to produce consistent quality and product

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.