Roblox: Accelerating Losses And Stagnating Revenue

Jan. 18, 2023 1:16 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
194 Followers

Summary

  • Roblox shares have sold off and we do not believe this is a moment to buy the dip.
  • Roblox is financially deteriorating and showing essentially zero revenue growth.
  • Their business is becoming increasingly unprofitable, which brings up the question of whether their business model is structurally broken.
  • The risk/reward looks atrocious at these levels and investors would do well to wait for the company to make significant improvements.
Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

Thesis

Despite the selloff in Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares, we do not believe this is a moment to buy the dip. Roblox is financially deteriorating and should be avoided by investors until there is a significant improvement.

Accelerating Losses and Stagnating

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
194 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.