Dominion Energy: Dividend Pressures Expected Amid High-Cost Projects

Jan. 18, 2023 2:40 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.25K Followers

Summary

  • Dominion Energy had underperformed its peer group over the past year as the company faced downgrades due to elevated business uncertainties.
  • Utility worker shortages, rising fuel costs, and other inflationary pressures remain a threat if more regulators shift to protect customers.
  • Dominion is making massive investments in renewable energy projects that are not expected to produce nearly as much power as its core business today.
  • Dominion Energy's investments are not necessarily shareholder or customer friendly and may be an effort to improve its political appearance.
  • While Dominion's risks are elevated, it is around 20% cheaper than its peers, creating some peer outperformance potential.

Offshore platform - substation and wind farm in sunset

CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is among the largest utility companies in the United States, with operations centered in the mid-Atlantic region and around 28GW total capacity. Like many utility companies, the sharp rise in fuel

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.25K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.