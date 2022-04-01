Orla Mining: Producer Debutante Concludes A Stellar Year

Jan. 18, 2023 2:52 AM ETOrla Mining Ltd. (OLA:CA), ORLAFNLPF, GDXJ, NEM, NGT:CA, RGLD
Summary

  • By all accounts, Q4 was another solid quarter at the Camino Rojo mine, bringing 2022 to an impressive conclusion.
  • The outlook for 2023 is more of the same.
  • Plenty of speculation is baked into the current market valuation.
Queen Charlotte"s Ball 2022

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment

Orla Mining (NYSE:ORLA) declared commercial production at its Camino Rojo heap leach gold mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, effective April 1, 2022. Fast forward three quarters and the company has just released operational

Some squiggly lines and bars

Mine performance (company filings & author's database)

Some squiggly lines and bars

Processing (company filings & author's database)

Some squiggly lines and bars

Output (company filings & author's database)

Chart
Data by YCharts

a text snippet

Camino Rojo 2023 production guidance. (company filings)

And Before We Go...

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

