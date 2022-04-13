High Yield Spreads Show No Recession In Early 2023

Jan. 18, 2023 2:40 AM ETHYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, HYLD, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, JPHY, BSJO, HYLB, HYLV, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, BAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPLX, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXX, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG
Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • At 429 basis points, the spread of the major junk bond index to Treasuries is dangerously close to the “inside 400” level, which is where it spends most of its time in a booming economy.
  • I would not call the U.S. economy “booming,” as there has been a substantial amount of monetary tightening that has not yet sunk into economic statistics, but the economy is not on the brink of a recession yet, either.
  • I think the Fed should hit the “pause” button, as I expect inflation to decline precipitously due to the zero percent growth in M2 Money (a function of an inverted yield curve).

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

At 429 basis points, the spread of the major junk bond index to Treasuries is dangerously close to the “inside 400” level, which is where it spends most of its time in a booming economy.

I would not

US high yield FRED Chart

S&P 500 Chart

S&P 500 Chart Large Cap Updated

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.32K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.