Summary

  • Not since 1969 have both stock and bond market indexes posted losses in the same calendar year. 2022 matched that feat.
  • Along with portfolio-level statistics, I review several strategy changes I implemented in 2022. Each account’s strategy is summarized.
  • While our overall results were negative, they were only half as bad as a blended benchmark matching our allocation was.
stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

The year 2022 saw inflation take off with the FOMC attacking it with seven rate hikes, the money supply continued to grow, and we had Putin’s war in the

interest rates climb

US money supply

Chart
asset allocation

Chart
Chart
I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long every ticker mentioned in the article.

