The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio, Jane's December Update: Index-Beating Year-End Results

Summary

  • Jane's retirement accounts generated a total of $3,828.20 of dividend income for December 2022 vs. $2,580.62 of dividend income for December 2021.
  • Jane's Traditional IRA had a balance of $415K as of December 31, 2022, vs. $439.1K on December 31, 2021. The estimated annualized dividend yield is 5.22%.
  • Jane's Roth IRA had a balance of $203.3K as of December 31, 2022, vs. $221K on December 31, 2021. The estimated annualized dividend yield is 5.96%.
  • One company eliminated its dividend payment altogether.
  • Five companies paid an increased dividend or issued a special dividend during the month of December.

Red shoes standing next to finish line painted text

pick-uppath/iStock via Getty Images

Broadcom's Preferred Stock Series A (AVGOP) was recently converted to common shares on September 30th, 2022. The way the conversion worked is that seven shares were converted into 21 shares of Broadcom common shares (AVGO

AVGO - FastGraphs 2023-1

AVGO - FastGraphs 2023-1 (FastGraphs)

CCI - FastGraphs 2023-1

CCI - FastGraphs 2023-1 (FastGraphs)

Traditional IRA - 12-2022 - Trades

Traditional IRA - 12-2022 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

Roth IRA - 12-2022 - Trades

Roth IRA - 12-2022 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

Traditional IRA - 2021 V 2022 - December Dividends

Traditional IRA - 2021 V 2022 - December Dividends (CDI)

Roth IRA - 2021 V 2022 - December Dividends

Roth IRA - 2021 V 2022 - December Dividends (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Monthly Dividends (Bar Graph)

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Monthly Dividends (Bar Graph) (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2022 -December

Retirement Projections - 2022 -December (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - 5 YR History

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - 5 YR History (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Monthly Dividends

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Monthly Dividends (CDI)

Retirement Account Balances - 2022 - December

Retirement Account Balances - 2022 - December (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Cash Balances

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Cash Balances (CDI)

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Unrealized Gain-Loss

Retirement Projections - 2022 - December - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA - 2022 - December - Gain-Loss

Traditional IRA - 2022 - December - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Roth IRA - 2022 - December - Gain-Loss

Roth IRA - 2022 - December - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA - 2022 - December - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison

Traditional IRA - 2022 - December - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI)

Roth IRA - 2022 - December - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison

Roth IRA - 2022 - December - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI)

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ADM, AMT, AVGO, AVNT, CCI, DLR, ETN, HON, IBM, LUMN, MAIN, MMM, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

