PFF Vs. PFXF: Avoiding Financials Has Worked

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is one of the largest full index-based Preferred stock ETFs.
  • The VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is like most Preferred stock ETFs, except it excludes the largest sector in that universe: Financial issuers.
  • This article reviews both ETFs and reports how excluding Financial issuers has influenced both returns and risk. Exclusion has resulted in better returns but slightly higher Standard Deviation numbers.
  • The risk ratios say "own PFXF". There are other reasons to consider some allocation to that ETF too.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Conference Room Behind Large Metal Vault Doors

DoxaDigital/E+ via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

It has been awhile since I reviewed any of the many Preferred stock Exchange-Traded-Funds. My last venture into this asset class was for the Nuveen Variable

Chart
Data by YCharts

Preferred stock defined

investopedia.com/terms

ishares

ishares.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

ICE indices

indices.theice.com PHGY index

iShares Preferred

ishares.com ratings

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

ishares.com sectors

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

ishares.com; compiled by Author

PFF ticker

seekingalpha.com PFF DVDs

PFF ETF

seekingalpha.com PFF scorecard

Chart
Data by YCharts

theice.com

indices.theice.com PFAN index

vaneck

vaneck.com ratings

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

vaneck.com sectors

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

vaneck.com; compiled by Author

PFXF ticker

seekingalpha.com PFXF DVDs

PFXF ETF

seekingalpha.com PFXF scorecard

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

dividendchannel.com

dividendchannel.com DRIP Calculator

compare PFF vs PFXF

seekingalpha.com; homepage of each ETF

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.04K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.