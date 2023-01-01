Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Up, Healthcare Catalysts And M&A Wildcards

Earnings reports will dominate the conversation around stocks next week with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Boeing (BA) some of the heavyweights due to report. Federal Reserve speakers will be in a blackout period ahead of the February FOMC meeting, but economic reports will still pour in. Updates on the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, new home sales, durable goods orders, and consumer sentiment could reinforce the expectation for a recession in the U.S. and set the table for a 25-point rate increase from the Fed, instead of a 50-point hike.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, January 23 - Baker Hughes (BKR) and Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 24 - 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Verizon (VZ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Electric (NYSE:GE), F5 (FFIV), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 25 - AT&T (T), Abbott Labs (ABT), Boeing (BA), IBM (IBM), and Tesla (TSLA).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 26 - Comcast (CMCSA), American Airlines (AAL), Dow (DOW), Intel (INTC), Comcast (CMCSA), Mastercard (MA), Tractor Supply (TSCO), and Visa (V).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 27 - Chevron (CVX), American Express (AXP), and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

Volatility watch: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) are positioned for a volatile week with short interest at a very high level. Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA

