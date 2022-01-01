Leggett & Platt: Sturdy Foundation But Underwhelming Projections

Jan. 21, 2023 1:19 AM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)1 Comment
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
770 Followers

Summary

  • Leggett & Platt maintains a stable performance despite the softening of demand.
  • Its liquidity stays decent, allowing it to sustain its capacity and potential headwinds.
  • Projections may not be as exciting as they were in 2022.
  • Dividend payments are enticing, given the growth and yield.
  • The downward momentum of the stock price remains visible but acceptable.

Modern Living Room

Bulgac/E+ via Getty Images

With over a hundred years of existence, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been through a lot of crests and troughs. It has withstood various market challenges, making it a durable industry staple. In the last two years, it

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Annual Furniture And Furnishing Sales

Annual Furniture And Furnishing Sales (Furniture Today And Estimation)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And Borrowings

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
770 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.