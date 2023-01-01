Synovus Delivering On Growth And Leverage

Jan. 21, 2023 2:07 AM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.27K Followers

Summary

  • Synovus delivered better-than-average pre-provision profit performance (a $0.02/share beat) and solid year-over-year operating leverage and loan growth.
  • Management's guidance for 11% to 15% pre-provision profit growth in 2023 is encouraging, but cost-effectively funding above-average loan growth will be a challenge for management.
  • Long-term core earnings growth in the 3% to 4% range can support a fair value above $50.

Columbus Georgia Park and Skyline

SeanPavonePhoto/iStock via Getty Images

There have long been vocal doubters on Synovus (NYSE:SNV), and the company’s share price performance over the last couple of years has lagged its peer group, but with above-average fourth quarter results and guidance for

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.27K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.