EWZ: The Stuff Major Lows Are Made Of

Jan. 21, 2023 2:08 AM ETiShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)1 Comment
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.94K Followers

Summary

  • The failure of the market to move lower in response to the January 8 Capitol riots suggests the bad news had all been priced into Brazilian stocks.
  • I remain long the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, a position I have held since February 2021. Since then, the high dividend payment has allowed the ETF to outperform.
  • This outperformance may have only just begun. Even with earnings and dividend payments set to fall sharply over the next 12 months, the EWZ still trades at a deep discount.

Brazil Topographic Map 3d realistic Brazil map Color 3d illustration

Hammad Khan

Emerging market stocks often bottom out amid wide-scale public discontent and protests, as the market already prices in a further escalation, allowing stocks to rally even if the economic and political situation remains dire but does not deteriorate. In the

Chart

EWZ Share Price (Bloomberg)

Chart

P/E Ratios For MSCI Brazil, MSCI EM, And MSCI World (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Citi, Author's calculations

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.94K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.