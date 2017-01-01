Lloyds: Still 10x P/E And 4%+ Dividend Yield After Recent Rally

Jan. 21, 2023 3:25 AM ETLloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.75K Followers

Summary

  • Lloyds shares have risen 17% since we reinitiated coverage in July, but still have a P/E of about 10x and a Dividend Yield of 4.3%.
  • Net Interest Income has already benefited much from higher rates, and we expect further benefits as well as more rate hikes.
  • Credit losses remains the biggest risk, but Lloyds’ loan book is relatively high-quality and losses should be manageable in size.
  • We expect further dividend increases and more buybacks in 2023, as Lloyds' capital ratio is 1.5 ppt higher than its target.
  • With stock at 49.24p, we expect an exit price of 58p and a total return of 32% (10.5% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

High Street Branch Of Lloyds Bank With People Walking Past During COVID-19

martinrlee

Introduction

We review our Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) case after shares have gained 18% (in U.K. pounds, including dividends) since we reinitiated our coverage in July:

Lloyds Share Price (Last 1 Year)

Lloyds Share Price (Last 1 Year)

Source: Google Finance (20-Jan-23).

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.75K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.