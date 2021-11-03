TJX Companies: Resilient Business Model Delivering Treasured Goods

Jan. 21, 2023 3:31 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
309 Followers

Summary

  • Current market conditions favour TJX's off-price business model thanks to extremely high surplus inventory from its retail suppliers, deal-hungry holiday season consumers and predicted drop in freight costs.
  • TJX has rewarded investors with returns of 100.68% over the last five years, while its fwd P/E of 26.53 is considered high, it remains undervalued compared to direct off-price competitors.
  • TJX is the world's fourth-largest clothing store and ninth-largest retailer, growing through a brick-and-mortar strategy, with less than 3% of total sales coming from e-commerce.
  • Cautious of high operational costs, downward cash flow trend and the increase in digitally native off-price alternatives.

The Entrance to TJX Canada Corporate office in Mississauga, ON, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

No matter what happens in fashion, everyone loves a bargain. Working with 21,000 vendors to sell recognised brands and designer fashion at 20%-60% under retail price has made thirty-six-year-old The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:

graph

Five-year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

website

Business brand portfolio (tjx.com)

table

Sales over three and nine month period across segments (sec.gov)

table

Store growth locations (sec.gov)

table

Changing closet share dynamics (fashionista.com)

table

Off-price industry growth (reports.valuates.com)

table

Annual revenue (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Levered cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Capital structure (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Dividend history (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Price returns three year trend (seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
309 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.