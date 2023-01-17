Goldman Sachs Or Morgan Stanley: Which Bank To Buy In 2023?

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.7K Followers

Summary

  • MS has a superior business model.
  • The wealth management division is growing and delivering >30% ROE.
  • GS is facing an identity crisis and is retreating from consumer banking.
  • However, MS is valued at 2.4x tangible book whereas GS is trading at 1x tangible book.
  • Which firm should you own in 2023?

Stock Markets Open In New York After Holiday Weekend

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Many investors view the large U.S. money center banks as similar and expect them to trade in a pack. In reality, though, each has a very different business mix that manifests in very different outcomes for shareholders.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Strategy Highlights

MS Investor Relations

Financials GBM

GS Investor Relations

Financials AWM

GS Investor Relations

Investments on Balance Sheet

GS Investor Relations

Platform Solution Financials

GS Investor Relations

Institutional Securities Financials

MS Investor Relations

Wealth Management Financials

MS Investor Relations

Strategy Update

MS Investor Relations

Strategy Update

MS Investor Relations

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.7K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may open a position in GS in the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.