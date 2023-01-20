Quick Thoughts: How To Avoid Making A Unicorn Skeleton

Summary

  • Looking at the most recent readings of many economic indicators, nowcasting gives a more up-to-date reading of the economy than gross domestic product.
  • The weakest US sector is housing. Building permits have been on a downward trend for much of 2022 and dropped again in December, as did existing home sales.
  • For long-term, risk-tolerant investors, the abovementioned outcomes should present opportunities in equities and corporate credit.

By Stephen H. Dover, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton

Stephen Dover, Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, crunches the data to decipher the odds of a US recession this year and the implications for investor

Quick Thoughts: How to avoid making a unicorn skeleton

