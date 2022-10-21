SL Green: Flexibility Under Fire

Summary

  • SL Green's guidance for 2023 led to a decreased monthly distribution.
  • That upset investors after the distribution was raised in December 2021.
  • Interest rates are affecting cash available under the FFO calculation.
  • The bigger risk is the ambitious sales goal for the year to increase liquidity as rising rates often pressure sales prices.
  • The time to consider a variable distribution entity is when the distribution is low.
The skyline of New York City, United States

StockByM

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) has been criticized for raising the monthly distribution and then coming out with fiscal year 2023 guidance that then cut the monthly distribution. The new rate amounts to $3.25 annually for the next fiscal year. Back

SL Green 2023 FFO Guidance Presentation To Investors

SL Green 2023 FFO Guidance Presentation To Investors (SL Green December 2022, Institutional Investor Presentation)

SL Green Sources And Uses Of Liquidity Fiscal Year 2023

SL Green Sources And Uses Of Liquidity Fiscal Year 2023 (SL Green December 2022, Institutional Investor Presentation Fiscal Year 2023)

SL Green Realty Corp Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

SL Green Realty Corp Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website January 20, 2023)

