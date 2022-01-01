A10 Networks: A Long-Term Play In The Cybersecurity Space

Jan. 21, 2023 8:13 AM ETA10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)2 Comments
Alpine Capital profile picture
Alpine Capital
719 Followers

Summary

  • A10 Networks is a long-term play in the cybersecurity space with diverse revenue streams.
  • The company's cloud and security solutions enjoy strong demand in the marketplace driven by innovative technology.
  • The company's shares can be bought around the current price, and it is a long-term "buy" in my opinion.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is a medium-growth cybersecurity-driven software company which, I expect, will generate long-term revenue growth from its software and ADC products. These products enjoy strong demand in the marketplace due to their technologically advanced architecture, which helps the company's customers

This article was written by

Alpine Capital profile picture
Alpine Capital
719 Followers
I am a growth-focused full-time investor with 20+ years of investing experience. I write on Seeking Alpha to sharpen up my stock picking skills and to share my investment ideas with Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.