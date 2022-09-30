Why Dundee Precious Metals Is A Good Candidate For The Gold Bull Market In 2023

Jan. 21, 2023 9:28 AM ETDundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM:CA), DPMLF
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
757 Followers

Summary

  • The gold bull market is very likely to continue, so stay involved through Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
  • Dundee Precious Metals Inc. shareholders have some good quality catalysts on their side in addition to rising metal prices.
  • An interesting entry point into Dundee Precious Metals shares could be created to continue exploiting changes in the price of gold.

Gold bullion on pile golden coins a lot of

chonticha wat

Stay Involved in the Gold Bull Market Through Dundee Precious Metals Inc

With gold expected to continue trading higher over the next few weeks, investors should continue to hold shares of US-listed gold producers.

To that end, investors may

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Trading Economics

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
757 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.