EUR/SEK: 4 Scenarios For 2023

Summary

  • We outline four different paths for EUR/SEK in 2023 based on developments in four key areas: global risk sentiment, Europe’s economic performance/energy prices, Riksbank-ECB policy divergence and Sweden's domestic economy.
  • Our baseline scenario is moderately bearish for EUR/SEK, and expect to see sub-10.50 levels by 3Q23 before a 4Q rebound.
  • We expect the ECB to hike by 125bp by mid-2023, in line with the Governing Council’s recent rhetoric and the improved economic outlook in the eurozone.

By Francesco Pesole

We recently revised our EUR/USD forecast higher on the back of a radically changed global macroeconomic picture. Slowing inflation and a deteriorating data flow in the US have forced a dovish repricing in

Looking at the Swedish mortgage market, only 10% of new loans have a fixation period of longer than five years, and over half of the total loans are on variable. Together with the Swedish household debt proportion to net disposable income rising steadily over the past two decades to 200 percent, there are some limits to how far the Riksbank can go with tightening before triggering a fully-fledged property crash.

A black-swan scenario for SEK could materialise if ultra-sticky inflation forces the Fed, the ECB and the Riksbank to push rates considerably higher than what markets are currently expecting, triggering a crash in the housing market. That could also lead to big rate cuts in late 2023 to support the economy.

