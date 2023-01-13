LEG Immobilien Vs. Vonovia: Which Should Value Investors Consider Right Now?

Jan. 21, 2023 11:12 PM ETLEG Immobilien SE (LEGIF), LGMMY, VNNVF, VONOYAVB, EQR, ESS1 Comment
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • We believe the market has overreacted to the headwinds facing the European real estate industry, leading to very low valuations for companies like Vonovia and LEG Immobilien.
  • Both companies have a strong presence in the German residential real estate market and offer attractive yields, but have some differences to consider.
  • We believe at current prices, both companies are a 'Buy', but we like one of them slightly more.
New white multi-family house

elxeneize

Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful - Warren Buffett

An industry where there is a lot of fear right now is in European real estate. The combination of high inflation, exorbitant energy prices, and rising interest rates

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.99K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.