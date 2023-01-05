Demand Growth Could Keep Resources On Track

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Resource equities exhibited strong relative gains this quarter, outperforming both global equities and bonds during the three-month period.
  • During the quarter, the greatest contributions to absolute performance came from the oil & gas sub-sector - including the top three individual contributors highlighted below.
  • The resource equity sector continues to face a number of historically unprecedented issues, including a potential looming recession and the deepening repercussions of the resource crisis associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

3d illustration of economic growth background

bluebay2014/iStock via Getty Images

Resource equities exhibited strong relative gains in Q4, outperforming both global equities and bonds. The most important issue for the resource equity sector may be the path to opening in China.

Overview

Resource equities exhibited

Historically, global inflation has remained elevated much longer than is currently being forecasted.

Source: Deutsche Bank. Data as of September 2022.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.11K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.