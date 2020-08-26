RINF: 3 Reasons Inflation Could Be Higher For Longer

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • The RINF ETF gives investors a duration hedged exposure to 30Yr TIPS bonds.
  • Although headline inflation has peaked, there are signs that inflation may come back in the short, medium, and long term.
  • In the short term, energy prices are set to rise due to China's re-opening and the Russian oil embargo.
  • In the medium term, U.S. immigration policies are leading to tight labour markets and wage inflation.
  • In the long term, China will soon flip from a deflationary force to an inflationary force as its labour force rapidly ages.
Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

Much has been said about the peak in YoY CPI inflation figures in the past few months, with many market participants anticipating the sharp decline of headline inflation from 9.1% in June 2022 to 6.5% in December 2022 to signal that the inflation

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.01K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RINF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.