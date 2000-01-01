First Majestic Silver: A Disappointing Finish To 2022

Jan. 22, 2023
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • First Majestic Silver continues to be one of the worst-performing mid-cap precious metals stocks, declining 25% in 2022 and 4% year-to-date vs. a positive year-to-date return for its peers.
  • This significant underperformance can be attributed to trading at a bubble-like valuation in 2021 and being in intermediate decline since, combined with its acquisition not living up to expectations.
  • The good news is that 2023 is expected to be a better year for JCM, but the previous view that this could be a 200,000-ounce per annum operation appears ambitious.
  • So, with First Majestic continuing to trade at a premium valuation despite declining margins and relatively short mine lives, I see the stock as an inferior way to play the sector, especially from a relative value standpoint.

Mining work

DarioGaona

While the gold and silver miners have enjoyed a multi-month rally, and this outperformance vs. other indices has continued into 2023, First Majestic (NYSE:AG) has been the proverbial runt of the litter. This is evidenced by its negative

Jerritt Canyon Mine Operations

Jerritt Canyon Mine Operations (Company Presentation)

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Production by Mine

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jerritt Canyon Mine - Production & All-in Sustaining Costs

Jerritt Canyon Mine - Production & All-in Sustaining Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jerritt Canyon Mine - Historical Production

Jerritt Canyon Mine - Historical Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jerritt Canyon - Plant, Mines & Targets

Jerritt Canyon - Plant, Mines & Targets (Company Presentation)

December 2022 Elko Temperature History vs. Averages

December 2022 Elko Temperature History vs. Averages (WeatherSpark.com)

Jerritt Canyon - Historical Production

Jerritt Canyon - Historical Production (Technical Report 2021)

First Majestic Silver - Annual Metals Production & 2023 Guidance

First Majestic Silver - Annual Metals Production & 2023 Guidance (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

AG Weekly Chart

AG Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

