By Elisa Mazen | Michael Testorf | Pawel Wroblewski

Market Overview

International equities rallied strongly in the fourth quarter, boosted by expectations of lower global inflation, optimism around the reopening of the Chinese economy, resilient earnings and favorable currency trends. The benchmark MSCI EAFE Index surged 17.34% for the quarter, paring its 2022 losses to 14.45%. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index advanced 9.70%, finishing 20.09% lower for the year. Small caps experienced a similar rebound with the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index higher by 15.79% in the quarter but finished 21.39% lower for the year.

The rebound was driven by cyclicals and value names, leading to a gain of 19.64% for the MSCI EAFE Value Index, which once again outperformed the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (+15.05%). Due primarily to a historically wide divergence between value and growth in the first quarter, value outperformed growth by over 1,700 basis points for the year.

As we have highlighted in past commentaries, managing a diversified growth portfolio against a core benchmark in a period of value outperformance creates headwinds to relative results. This was the case in the fourth quarter as the ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy delivered strong absolute performance (~15%) but underperformed the benchmark, mostly due to a rally in value shares in the last two weeks of December.

Exhibit 1: MSCI Growth vs. Value Performance

As of Dec. 31, 2022. Source: FactSet.

On a sector basis, the three best performers in the quarter were cyclicals: financials (+23.91%), materials (+20.73%) and energy (+19.78%), three areas where the Strategy was underweight versus the MSCI EAFE Index. While we want to maintain exposure to cyclical stocks, we have found better risk/reward among industrial companies, where we are overweight, as well as durable compounders in IT and health care. While industrials (+19.04%) outperformed the benchmark, IT (+14.90%) and health care (+14.19%) underperformed in an unusually strong period of absolute returns.

Much of that above-average performance was a result of a rally in foreign currencies which had been hurt by the strength of the U.S. dollar for most of 2022. This reversal has been driven in part by the interest rate increases pushed through by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England in the second half of 2022, as well as the sudden change in monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in the fourth quarter.

Japan had been the last holdout to rate increases, maintaining a negative/zero interest rate policy. We expected the BOJ would likely make a policy change with its current governor ending his 10-year term in March. The central bank took a step in this direction by increasing the yield curve control (YCC) band from 25 bps to 50 bps, which led most market participants to the conclusion that interest rates would move up. But YCC and interest rate moves are two entirely different things, with the former having no real impact on the economy or earnings for most Japanese companies. We expect the BOJ will increase interest rates when inflation moves above 2%, a scenario the yen and interest sensitive sectors have already factored in.

We have been reducing our underweight to Japan over the last several quarters but remain 1,000 bps below the benchmark. While the country remains a mixed picture economically, with some segments of the market having high leverage and some segments carrying extra cash on their balance sheets - the driver for equity performance will be the better allocation of capital, a characteristic that has long been overlooked. The eventual return of Chinese tourists, after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, should be a positive and one that showed up in the fourth quarter rerating of cosmetics maker Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY).

We are even more bullish on the secular and structural growth companies we own in Europe, as earnings have held up better than expected. Like Shiseido, French luxury conglomerate LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) was a strong performer on optimism over China’s reopening. A weaker euro has helped but we also attribute the strength to the solid fundamentals and pricing power of companies like Linde (LIN), a U.K.-based supplier of industrial gases. Linde has benefited from its exposure to the energy transition through its hydrogen projects as well as the strong growth of the health care and technology markets it serves.

Portfolio Positioning

Our recent activity remained squarely focused on increasing exposure to quality, compounding businesses with the sturdy fundamentals to weather unsettled global conditions. At the same time, we have trimmed back positions carrying higher risk or deteriorating fundamentals.

We reduced the Strategy’s underweight to Asia Ex Japan with the addition of two Australia-based secular growth companies. Computershare (OTCPK:CMSQF) is a technology-driven administrator of financial assets operating in five core segments, which include: issuer services, mortgage services, employee share plans, business services and communication services. The company is a blue chip, defensive business whose high cash flows should help to weather a downturn. Recurring revenue represents 75-80% of the total and it should be a prime beneficiary of high and rising short-term rates from the payment flows it handles, while continuous cost cutting initiatives should protect margins. Brambles (OTCPK:BMBLF) is a logistics provider and the founder of global pallet pooling with unmatched advantages of global scale, global sourcing, automation, reliability, quality, and financial power. The company is a secular growth story with a value-added proposition of modernizing supply chains. The recent supply chain crisis should accelerate market share wins as white-wood pallets and small pallet poolers have failed to provide for the essential movement of goods. Meanwhile Brambles’ business is well positioned for optimization through technology with tremendous cost benefits from AI, digitization and the Internet of Things.

We also re-entered a position in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (OTCPK:HKXCF), which we sold in 2020 at higher levels. After a large share price correction due to the concerns about trading and IPO activity, the stock had reached an attractive entry point again. A normalized trading environment should support the business and the stock, which we consider a structural grower tied to Asian capital market activity.

The most meaningful sale in the quarter was Schlumberger (SLB), an oil services company in the structural growth bucket. We bought this stock during weakness in energy markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as energy markets rebounded with the global economic recovery and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Schlumberger’s earnings significantly stepped up from previously depressed levels and the stock outperformed a very strong energy sector. As part of our valuation-driven sell discipline, we took profits and moved on to areas of the market with a more attractive risk/reward.

We also exited software maker Atlassian (TEAM) as part of our repositioning away from emerging growth companies and on valuation and cost concerns as it redomiciles in the U.S. Emerging growth represented just 1.5% of Strategy assets at year end, with most of our exposure in secular (49.2%) and structural (46.6%) growth companies.

While we are not seeing many attractive opportunities among emerging growth companies presently, the area is a focus of our research and due diligence. We like many of these companies and are trying to determine what they're worth at much higher interest rate levels. Some of these stocks have come down 60% to 70% but remain good growth businesses.

Outlook

We expect markets to remain volatile in 2023. The volatility will be driven by changing inflation expectations, the pace of China reopening over a largely unvaccinated population and geopolitical events that had, and will likely continue to have, an outsize impact on the markets. The actions of central banks including the BOJ, which so far has been way behind other central banks in tightening financial conditions, will continue to impact global liquidity and valuation of assets. Higher interest rates will exert pressure on national budgets, consumer wallets and corporate earnings.

We will continue to follow our process and upgrade the portfolio for more upside and less risk, looking for mispriced growth across the whole spectrum of growth: emerging, secular and structural. We recognize that the different types of growth stocks are going to be mispriced in different market regimes. Therefore, the weights of these growth buckets in our portfolio will evolve over time, driven by our ongoing evaluation of price targets and market opportunities.

Exhibit 2: International Valuations Increasingly Attractive

NTM P/E ((x)) Country Current 2021 High Current vs. 2021 High 20-Year Median Current vs. 20-Year Median U.K. 10.2 15.6 -35% 12.8 -21% Japan 12.4 18.1 -32% 14.9 -17% Eurozone 12.3 19.0 -35% 13.6 -10% World 14.3 19.7 -27% 14.5 -1% Switzerland 16.2 20.8 -22% 15.9 2% U.S. 17.0 24.3 -30% 15.9 7% Emerging Markets 14.0 16.8 -17% 12.6 11% Click to enlarge

Data as of Dec. 31, 2022. Source: FactSet. Click to enlarge

International equities have derated and are trading at relatively low multiples. Positioning in overseas equities remains low. As such, we see a favorable risk/reward in this asset class, especially in growth assets that have deviated the most since the peak in 2020.

Non-U.S. stocks are also oversold from an investor allocation standpoint, with large outflows last year amid a flight to safety driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and fears over the more direct impact to Europe from that crisis.

Finally, we recognize that regional equity leadership moves in long cycles with the U.S. maintaining a performance advantage over international for the last 11 years. A broad outperformance of international benchmarks in the fourth quarter could be supported next year by reversal of much of the bad news of 2022, including very high energy prices. The relatively low weight of international markets vs the U.S. in technology stocks could also provide better performance in 2023.

Portfolio Highlights

During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy saw gains across the 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) with the financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and health care sectors the primary contributors.

On a relative basis, overall stock selection and sector allocation detracted from performance. In particular, stock selection in the IT, industrials, health care and materials sectors hurt results. The biggest detractors in IT were due to a bias towards less cyclical segments within the sector, IT services and electronic equipment, which underperformed more cyclical areas such as semiconductors. Our software holdings also underperformed the benchmark. Similarly in industrials, an overweight to commercial and professional services led to relative sector underperformance. In the materials sectors, stock selection was negatively impacted by negligible exposure to metals and mining companies. On the positive side, stock selection in the energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors and an underweight to communication services contributed to relative returns.

On a regional basis, stock selection in Europe Ex U.K., Japan and the United Kingdom as well an overweight to North America, primarily in Canada, were detrimental to performance. Stock selection in North America and Asia Ex Japan, meanwhile, contributed to returns.

On an individual stock basis, the largest contributors to absolute returns in the quarter included Schlumberger in the energy sector, Novo Nordisk (NVO) in the health care sector, AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) in the financials sector as well as Linde in the materials sector. The greatest detractors from absolute returns included positions in Atlassian and Elastic (ESTC) in the IT sector, Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF) in the industrials sector as well as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNF) in the health care sector.

In addition to the transactions mentioned above, we closed positions in Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) in the industrials sector and Temenos (OTCPK:TMNSF) in the IT sector.

Elisa Mazen, Managing Director, Head of Global Growth, Portfolio Manager

Michael Testorf, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Pawel Wroblewski, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

