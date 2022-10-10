Intel: Q4 Earnings Will Be The Moment Of Truth

Jan. 22, 2023 7:15 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)3 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.03K Followers

Summary

  • The PC market slowed down dramatically in the fourth quarter, indicating that Intel will report weak earnings next week.
  • The PC market down-turn accelerated in Q4'22 and it will likely result in a very disappointing FY 2023 outlook for Intel.
  • Intel’s projected FCF loss of $2-4B in FY 2022 could have been avoided if the company decided to eliminate its dividend.
  • Continual PC market weakness and deteriorating consumer demand could force Intel to cut its dividend in FY 2023.
Intel Headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)’s business is going through a major cyclical post-pandemic adjustment period and it has resulted in a major down-ward revaluation in the chip maker’s valuation this year: Intel’s shares have declined 44% in the last twelve months and although

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.03K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.