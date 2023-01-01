Immutep: A Worthy $2 Dart Throw

Jan. 22, 2023 7:48 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)BMY, GSK, MRK, NVS2 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Marketplace

Summary

  • Today, we revisit a small cap oncology concern called Immutep Limited for the first time in two years.
  • The company is advancing its primary drug candidate on multiple fronts and targeting some significant potential markets.
  • An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Modern Medicine Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Analysing Test Samples. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs, Doing Research

gorodenkoff

"It is easier to start a war than to end it."― Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Today, we are putting Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) back in the spotlight for the first time since our initial article on this small biopharma name

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

LAG-3/MHC-II interaction is a Clinically V alidated

September Company Presenation

LAG3 Development Landscape

June Company Presentation

Eftilagimod Alpha (efti / IMP321)

September Company Presentation

Primary Candidate

June Company Presentation

AIPAC Trial Design

Company Website

Trial Data

June Company Presentation

Potential Markets

June Company Presentation

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
45.83K Followers
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector

Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IMMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.