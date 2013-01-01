General Mills Needs Volume Growth

Jan. 22, 2023 7:50 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
921 Followers

Summary

  • General Mills is overvalued based on valuation metrics and discounted cash flow model.
  • High inventory costs are a concern across consumer staples and the industrial sectors.
  • Not a good time to carry a high debt load.

General Mills Corporate Headquarters and Sign

Wolterk

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has a great collection of brands and is holding or gaining market share across many of its product lines. The company can grow at a low single-digit pace but is currently valued as a growth stock. The

General Mills Quarterly Revenue and Y/Y Growth Rate

General Mills Quarterly Revenue and Y/Y Growth Rate (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

General Mills Components of Q2 2023 Sales Growth

General Mills Components of Q2 2023 Sales Growth (Seeking Alpha)

General Mills Discounted Cash Flow Model

General Mills Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

General Mills Days Sales in Inventory

General Mills Days Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

ADM, INGR, MKC, CLX, PG, SJM, GIS, CAG, KMB Days Sales in Inventory

ADM, INGR, MKC, CLX, PG, SJM, GIS, CAG, KMB Days Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

General Mills RSI and MFI Technical Indicators at Oversold Levels

General Mills RSI and MFI Technical Indicators at Oversold Levels (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
921 Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GIS, VOO, CAG, MKC, RPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.