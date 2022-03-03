Energy Transfer: Undervaluation And China's Reopening Should Help ET Grind Higher

Jan. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)BP, EPD, KMI, MPLX, OKE, PAA, WMB2 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Marketplace

Summary

  • China has shifted from its zero-Covid stance, and a reopening of its economy will lead to increased consumption in traditional energy sources.
  • Global oil and gas production will need to increase to sustain future economic growth and global stability.
  • ET still looks to be undervalued by more than 50%, and investors can grab an 8% yield while they wait for future appreciation.
  • I do much more than just articles at Barbell Capital: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Liquid Natural Gas storage tanks and tanker, Port of Rotterdam

Eric Middelkoop

It's 2023, and units of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) are still under $15. Units started declining in the fall of 2018 and haven't traded above $15 since the summer of 2019. The pandemic shattered valuations across energy infrastructure companies, and units of ET

ET

Seeking Alpha

Operations

Energy Transfer

Oil & Gas

BP, Steven Fiorillo

Oil & Gas

BP, Steven Fiorillo

Oil & Gas

BP, Steven Fiorillo

Oil & Gas

BP, Steven Fiorillo

Oil & Gas

BP, Steven Fiorillo

Oil & Gas

BP, Steven Fiorillo

Energy Landscape

EIA

LNG Imports

EIA

Adjusted EBITDA

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

EV to Adjusted EBITDA

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

DCF

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Dividend Yield

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Barbell Capital provides investors with a comprehensive approach that utilizes growth, value, dividends, and options for income, to generate alpha in your portfolio while mitigating downside risk. Within Barbell Capital you will find exclusive research, model portfolios, investment tools, Q&A sessions, watchlists, and additional features for its members. There is also a live portfolio dedicated to generating capital from trading, selling puts, and selling covered calls. The profits will be allocated to future capital appreciating investments and investing in dividend investments to generate income while we sleep. Join today with a two week free trial!

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
23.46K Followers
Author of Barbell Capital
Build your portfolio utilizing growth, value, dividends and options

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, KMI, BP, OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.