  • B2Gold posted a solid gold production of 367,870 Au ounces (including 15,101 Au ounces for its 30.8% Calibre Mine) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • BTG production was 1,027,874 Au ounces in 2022, reaching the upper half of 2022 guidance.
  • I recommend buying BTG between $4.05 and $3.90, with possibly lower support at $3.60 if the Fed decides to hike interest rates by 50 points at the end of January.
Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81

Introduction

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 gold production results on January 18, 2023.

Also, BTG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share in December.

Note: I have been regularly covering

Chart

BTG Year

Chart
Data by YCharts

Map

BTG Fekola Map (BTG Presentation map)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

The company announced a new record consolidated gold revenue of $592 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 on sale of 339,355 Au Oz, up 12.5% from the year-ago period and up 50.8% sequentially (see table above for details and history).

Chart

BTG Quarterly AISC and Gold price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading)

2.1 - Production detail: Production comparison 3Q22 versus 4Q22 per mine

Chart

BTG Quarterly gold production 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Fekola mine production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Masbate Quarterly Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Otjikoto Quarterly Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

Chart

USA inflation rate in 2022 (From Trading Economics)

Chart

BTG Gold, Silver, and Copper one-year Chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long-term BTG position and trade short-term LIFO, as explained in my article.

Comments (5)

